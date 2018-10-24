All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10881 Castle Drive

10881 Castle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10881 Castle Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic centrally located Frisco home offered for lease! Great floor plan with large bright living area, gourmet kitchen, designer paint and textures throughout, beautiful landscaping front and back, luxurious master bed and bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10881 Castle Drive have any available units?
10881 Castle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10881 Castle Drive have?
Some of 10881 Castle Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10881 Castle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10881 Castle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10881 Castle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10881 Castle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10881 Castle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10881 Castle Drive offers parking.
Does 10881 Castle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10881 Castle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10881 Castle Drive have a pool?
No, 10881 Castle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10881 Castle Drive have accessible units?
No, 10881 Castle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10881 Castle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10881 Castle Drive has units with dishwashers.

