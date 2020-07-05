All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 16 2020 at 3:05 PM

10835 Kingsford Lane

10835 Kingsford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10835 Kingsford Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10835 Kingsford Lane have any available units?
10835 Kingsford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 10835 Kingsford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10835 Kingsford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10835 Kingsford Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10835 Kingsford Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10835 Kingsford Lane offer parking?
No, 10835 Kingsford Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10835 Kingsford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10835 Kingsford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10835 Kingsford Lane have a pool?
No, 10835 Kingsford Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10835 Kingsford Lane have accessible units?
No, 10835 Kingsford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10835 Kingsford Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10835 Kingsford Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10835 Kingsford Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10835 Kingsford Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

