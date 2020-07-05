All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 18 2020 at 9:02 PM

10807 Rankin Drive

10807 Rankin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10807 Rankin Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come check out this completely updated home, fresh paint through out the entire home, new vinyl plank flooring & painted grey cabinets. 4 bed, 2 bath 2 living areas in the FRISCO ISD school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10807 Rankin Drive have any available units?
10807 Rankin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10807 Rankin Drive have?
Some of 10807 Rankin Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10807 Rankin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10807 Rankin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10807 Rankin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10807 Rankin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10807 Rankin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10807 Rankin Drive offers parking.
Does 10807 Rankin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10807 Rankin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10807 Rankin Drive have a pool?
No, 10807 Rankin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10807 Rankin Drive have accessible units?
No, 10807 Rankin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10807 Rankin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10807 Rankin Drive has units with dishwashers.

