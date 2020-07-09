All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 10801 Copperwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10801 Copperwood Dr
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:26 AM

10801 Copperwood Dr

10801 Copperwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10801 Copperwood Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,933 sq ft, 1 story home in Frisco! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10801 Copperwood Dr have any available units?
10801 Copperwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10801 Copperwood Dr have?
Some of 10801 Copperwood Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10801 Copperwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10801 Copperwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10801 Copperwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10801 Copperwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10801 Copperwood Dr offer parking?
No, 10801 Copperwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10801 Copperwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10801 Copperwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10801 Copperwood Dr have a pool?
No, 10801 Copperwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10801 Copperwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 10801 Copperwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10801 Copperwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10801 Copperwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District