Last updated March 1 2020 at 9:11 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10800 Jeffreys Bay
10800 Jeffreys Bay
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Frisco
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
10800 Jeffreys Bay, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large home at primary Frisco location. Completely updated. Covered patio in backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10800 Jeffreys Bay have any available units?
10800 Jeffreys Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10800 Jeffreys Bay have?
Some of 10800 Jeffreys Bay's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10800 Jeffreys Bay currently offering any rent specials?
10800 Jeffreys Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10800 Jeffreys Bay pet-friendly?
No, 10800 Jeffreys Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 10800 Jeffreys Bay offer parking?
Yes, 10800 Jeffreys Bay offers parking.
Does 10800 Jeffreys Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10800 Jeffreys Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10800 Jeffreys Bay have a pool?
No, 10800 Jeffreys Bay does not have a pool.
Does 10800 Jeffreys Bay have accessible units?
No, 10800 Jeffreys Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 10800 Jeffreys Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10800 Jeffreys Bay has units with dishwashers.
