10787 Nashville Drive

This beautiful three bedroom, two bath, two-car garage brick home is tucked away in a Flint neighborhood and features carpet and tile flooring throughout. The house offers a spacious living room, which highlights a wood burning fireplace. The bright kitchen features a light-filled breakfast area and comes equipped with an oven/range, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The property offers conveniences such as washer/dryer connections, central heat and air and a privacy fence in the backyard. Take a tour today!



This property is offered for a six (6) month lease only.



The school district is: Tyler ISD



The schools are: Owens Elementary, Hubbard Middle, Robert E. Lee HS



There is approximately 1,413 square feet of living space.



No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now



