All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 10761 Castle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10761 Castle Drive
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:41 AM

10761 Castle Drive

10761 Castle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10761 Castle Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,698 sq ft, 1 story home in Frisco! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10761 Castle Drive have any available units?
10761 Castle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10761 Castle Drive have?
Some of 10761 Castle Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10761 Castle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10761 Castle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10761 Castle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10761 Castle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10761 Castle Drive offer parking?
No, 10761 Castle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10761 Castle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10761 Castle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10761 Castle Drive have a pool?
No, 10761 Castle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10761 Castle Drive have accessible units?
No, 10761 Castle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10761 Castle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10761 Castle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District