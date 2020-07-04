3 Bedroom with large family room and large dining area. Rear entry 2 car garage. GREAT DRIVE UP APPEAL WITH LUSH LANDSCAPING WITH FULL SPRINKLER SYSTEM. Some Rooms New Paint UPGRADED LIGHTS. BRING APPLICATION AND $50.00 APPLICATION FEE per adult and we will do lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1073 Red Hawk Drive have any available units?
1073 Red Hawk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
What amenities does 1073 Red Hawk Drive have?
Some of 1073 Red Hawk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1073 Red Hawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1073 Red Hawk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.