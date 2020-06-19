10709 Nashville Drive

Nice home in Frisco's Plantation Resorts. Frisco Schools with Centennial High School. Engineered wood floors in Living and Dining rooms, family room, all bedrooms and halls.New microwave and kitchen range. Available on December 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
