Frisco, TX
10708 Trestles Road
Last updated January 10 2020 at 4:16 PM

10708 Trestles Road

10708 Trestles Road · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

10708 Trestles Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!

** Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,486 sq ft, 1 story home in Frisco! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10708 Trestles Road have any available units?
10708 Trestles Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10708 Trestles Road have?
Some of 10708 Trestles Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10708 Trestles Road currently offering any rent specials?
10708 Trestles Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10708 Trestles Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10708 Trestles Road is pet friendly.
Does 10708 Trestles Road offer parking?
No, 10708 Trestles Road does not offer parking.
Does 10708 Trestles Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10708 Trestles Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10708 Trestles Road have a pool?
No, 10708 Trestles Road does not have a pool.
Does 10708 Trestles Road have accessible units?
No, 10708 Trestles Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10708 Trestles Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10708 Trestles Road does not have units with dishwashers.

