10708 Raleigh Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10708 Raleigh Drive

10708 Raleigh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10708 Raleigh Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Adorable and immaculate home. Extra Large kitchen and breakfast area opens up to warm and cozy family room with fireplace. Large Master. Master bath totally remodeled. Separate shower and tub. Good sized backyard. Pets are approved on a case to case basis. Non smoking only. Rent includes yard maintenance Community pool and tennis court usage are included. Landlord pays HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

