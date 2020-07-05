Adorable and immaculate home. Extra Large kitchen and breakfast area opens up to warm and cozy family room with fireplace. Large Master. Master bath totally remodeled. Separate shower and tub. Good sized backyard. Pets are approved on a case to case basis. Non smoking only. Rent includes yard maintenance Community pool and tennis court usage are included. Landlord pays HOA dues.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10708 Raleigh Drive have any available units?
10708 Raleigh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10708 Raleigh Drive have?
Some of 10708 Raleigh Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10708 Raleigh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10708 Raleigh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10708 Raleigh Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10708 Raleigh Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10708 Raleigh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10708 Raleigh Drive offers parking.
Does 10708 Raleigh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10708 Raleigh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10708 Raleigh Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10708 Raleigh Drive has a pool.
Does 10708 Raleigh Drive have accessible units?
No, 10708 Raleigh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10708 Raleigh Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10708 Raleigh Drive has units with dishwashers.
