Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10705 Alexandria Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10705 Alexandria Drive
10705 Alexandria Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
10705 Alexandria Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House will be available on March 15. landlord will get the house painted, install a new dishwasher, carpet deep cleaning before tenant move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10705 Alexandria Drive have any available units?
10705 Alexandria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10705 Alexandria Drive have?
Some of 10705 Alexandria Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10705 Alexandria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10705 Alexandria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10705 Alexandria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10705 Alexandria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 10705 Alexandria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10705 Alexandria Drive offers parking.
Does 10705 Alexandria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10705 Alexandria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10705 Alexandria Drive have a pool?
No, 10705 Alexandria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10705 Alexandria Drive have accessible units?
No, 10705 Alexandria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10705 Alexandria Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10705 Alexandria Drive has units with dishwashers.
