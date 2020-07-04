All apartments in Frisco
10700 Red Cedar Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:58 PM

10700 Red Cedar Drive

10700 Red Cedar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10700 Red Cedar Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,045 sq ft, 1 story home in Frisco! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10700 Red Cedar Drive have any available units?
10700 Red Cedar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10700 Red Cedar Drive have?
Some of 10700 Red Cedar Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10700 Red Cedar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10700 Red Cedar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10700 Red Cedar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10700 Red Cedar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10700 Red Cedar Drive offer parking?
No, 10700 Red Cedar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10700 Red Cedar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10700 Red Cedar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10700 Red Cedar Drive have a pool?
No, 10700 Red Cedar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10700 Red Cedar Drive have accessible units?
No, 10700 Red Cedar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10700 Red Cedar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10700 Red Cedar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

