10675 Providence Drive

Amenities

This gorgeous home in Dominion at Panther Creek offers a wide array of amenities which include Master and Study on 1st floor and 3 bedrooms with game room on 2nd floor. Granite C-tops and SS appliances in Kitchen which opens to Family room with stone fireplace. All formal rooms have hardwood flooring. The kiddos can spend time playing on the Swing set in back yard. Install your flat screen TV in the Pergola, great area for grilling and entertaining family and friends. You will also have access to a community pool, trails, playground, BB Court and much much more.