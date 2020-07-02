All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:34 PM

10675 Providence Drive

10675 Providence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10675 Providence Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This gorgeous home in Dominion at Panther Creek offers a wide array of amenities which include Master and Study on 1st floor and 3 bedrooms with game room on 2nd floor. Granite C-tops and SS appliances in Kitchen which opens to Family room with stone fireplace. All formal rooms have hardwood flooring. The kiddos can spend time playing on the Swing set in back yard. Install your flat screen TV in the Pergola, great area for grilling and entertaining family and friends. You will also have access to a community pool, trails, playground, BB Court and much much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10675 Providence Drive have any available units?
10675 Providence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10675 Providence Drive have?
Some of 10675 Providence Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10675 Providence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10675 Providence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10675 Providence Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10675 Providence Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10675 Providence Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10675 Providence Drive offers parking.
Does 10675 Providence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10675 Providence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10675 Providence Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10675 Providence Drive has a pool.
Does 10675 Providence Drive have accessible units?
No, 10675 Providence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10675 Providence Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10675 Providence Drive has units with dishwashers.

