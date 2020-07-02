All apartments in Frisco
10556 Wintergreen Drive
Last updated November 3 2019 at 3:31 PM

10556 Wintergreen Drive

10556 Wintergreen Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10556 Wintergreen Dr, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Single story Shaddock home in top rated Frisco ISD! Gated community in Lexington. 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath with executive office suite! Open concept family room with vaulted cathedral ceilings! Gourmet kitchen with casual dining area. Finishes and architectural details abound surround you with luxury in this highly sought after floor plan. LEASE TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10556 Wintergreen Drive have any available units?
10556 Wintergreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10556 Wintergreen Drive have?
Some of 10556 Wintergreen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10556 Wintergreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10556 Wintergreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10556 Wintergreen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10556 Wintergreen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10556 Wintergreen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10556 Wintergreen Drive offers parking.
Does 10556 Wintergreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10556 Wintergreen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10556 Wintergreen Drive have a pool?
No, 10556 Wintergreen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10556 Wintergreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 10556 Wintergreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10556 Wintergreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10556 Wintergreen Drive has units with dishwashers.

