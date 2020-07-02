10556 Wintergreen Drive

Beautiful Single story Shaddock home in top rated Frisco ISD! Gated community in Lexington. 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath with executive office suite! Open concept family room with vaulted cathedral ceilings! Gourmet kitchen with casual dining area. Finishes and architectural details abound surround you with luxury in this highly sought after floor plan. LEASE TODAY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
