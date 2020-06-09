10419 Ambergate Ln

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace bathtub

Impressive 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Frisco ISD! - Impressive 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Frisco ISD! This well maintained home features an open floor plan, neutral colors throughout and private study w French doors. Formal dining room w wood flooring, decorative lighting and large window overlooking front yard. Eat in kitchen hosts granite countertops, SS appliances, center island and window w beautiful backyard views. Open living area w crown molding, ceiling fan, continued wood flooring and gas starter fireplace. Separate utility room. Spacious bedrooms each have WIC. Master suite w bright windows and attached en suite that has an elongated vanity w dual sinks, glass stand alone shower and jetted garden tub. Large backyard perfect for entertaining w wooden privacy fence. Sprinkler System. Located near shopping and restaurants.



