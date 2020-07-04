10364 Torino Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room media room

Beautiful, spacious FRISCO ISD home with 5 BEDROOMS & a STUDY! Open floor plan with soaring ceilings, Kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances, 5-burner cooktop, island & lots of storage cabinets. Formal Living, Formal Dinning, Family room with Stone Fireplace, hand-scrapped nail down wood. Master suite with granite countertops, dual vanities, Jetted tub & large closet. 4 bedrooms, Big GAMEROOM & MEDIA ROOM with complete setup upstairs. Energy efficient home with tankless water heater, Solar Screens & Reverse Osmosis System. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, DRYER, TV in family & Game room INCLUDED. Great location, walking distance to schools, close to shopping, restaurants, theaters & major highways. A MUST SEE!