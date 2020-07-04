All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10364 Torino Drive

10364 Torino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10364 Torino Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Beautiful, spacious FRISCO ISD home with 5 BEDROOMS & a STUDY! Open floor plan with soaring ceilings, Kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances, 5-burner cooktop, island & lots of storage cabinets. Formal Living, Formal Dinning, Family room with Stone Fireplace, hand-scrapped nail down wood. Master suite with granite countertops, dual vanities, Jetted tub & large closet. 4 bedrooms, Big GAMEROOM & MEDIA ROOM with complete setup upstairs. Energy efficient home with tankless water heater, Solar Screens & Reverse Osmosis System. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, DRYER, TV in family & Game room INCLUDED. Great location, walking distance to schools, close to shopping, restaurants, theaters & major highways. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10364 Torino Drive have any available units?
10364 Torino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10364 Torino Drive have?
Some of 10364 Torino Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10364 Torino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10364 Torino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10364 Torino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10364 Torino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10364 Torino Drive offer parking?
No, 10364 Torino Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10364 Torino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10364 Torino Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10364 Torino Drive have a pool?
No, 10364 Torino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10364 Torino Drive have accessible units?
No, 10364 Torino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10364 Torino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10364 Torino Drive has units with dishwashers.

