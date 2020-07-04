10364 Millie Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Highly rated FRISCO ISD schools! Meticulously maintained Built-in 2014 home Nestled in desirable Stonelake estates w natural walking, biking trails, playground & community pool. The innovative 2 story on large Lot, features a graceful 4 bedroom, 3.1 bath that boasts soaring ceilings in family room w cozy fireplace & a wall of windows overlooks covered patio w natural gas grill connection. Media room,Game room w pool table. lavish master suite,w stylish bowed window. The master bath’s sumptuous features include a spa garden tub & separate shower and his & her vanities. The gourmet island kitchen provides GE® stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. All bedrooms offer walk-in closets. 3 car garage.