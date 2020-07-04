All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:47 AM

10364 Millie Lane

10364 Millie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10364 Millie Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Highly rated FRISCO ISD schools! Meticulously maintained Built-in 2014 home Nestled in desirable Stonelake estates w natural walking, biking trails, playground & community pool. The innovative 2 story on large Lot, features a graceful 4 bedroom, 3.1 bath that boasts soaring ceilings in family room w cozy fireplace & a wall of windows overlooks covered patio w natural gas grill connection. Media room,Game room w pool table. lavish master suite,w stylish bowed window. The master bath’s sumptuous features include a spa garden tub & separate shower and his & her vanities. The gourmet island kitchen provides GE® stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. All bedrooms offer walk-in closets. 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10364 Millie Lane have any available units?
10364 Millie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10364 Millie Lane have?
Some of 10364 Millie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10364 Millie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10364 Millie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10364 Millie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10364 Millie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10364 Millie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10364 Millie Lane offers parking.
Does 10364 Millie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10364 Millie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10364 Millie Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10364 Millie Lane has a pool.
Does 10364 Millie Lane have accessible units?
No, 10364 Millie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10364 Millie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10364 Millie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

