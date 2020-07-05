All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 10359 Summit Run Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10359 Summit Run Drive
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:14 PM

10359 Summit Run Drive

10359 Summit Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10359 Summit Run Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome. Updated grey paint, updated fixtures, updated flooring and more! Open kitchen and living room concept. Lovely community with a sparkling neighborhood pool, green spaces and maintained front yards!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10359 Summit Run Drive have any available units?
10359 Summit Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10359 Summit Run Drive have?
Some of 10359 Summit Run Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10359 Summit Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10359 Summit Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10359 Summit Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10359 Summit Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10359 Summit Run Drive offer parking?
No, 10359 Summit Run Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10359 Summit Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10359 Summit Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10359 Summit Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10359 Summit Run Drive has a pool.
Does 10359 Summit Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 10359 Summit Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10359 Summit Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10359 Summit Run Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District