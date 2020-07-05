Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome. Updated grey paint, updated fixtures, updated flooring and more! Open kitchen and living room concept. Lovely community with a sparkling neighborhood pool, green spaces and maintained front yards!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 10359 Summit Run Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
What amenities does 10359 Summit Run Drive have?
Some of 10359 Summit Run Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10359 Summit Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
