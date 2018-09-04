10302 Mallory Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

The living is easy in this newly updated single story home with painted interior and exterior, some new fixtures, new hardware, luxury vinyl water proof flooring other than in bedrooms which have new carpet. Bright kitchen with new Quartz countertops and stainless sink and faucet Newly landscaped back yard with expanded drip system and sod. Ceiling fans including in garage, master bath. Oversized driveway, floored attic access above garage, workbench with peg board. Split bdrms. Master with 2 closets. Study with french doors could be 4th bedroom. New exterior French doors will be replacing the sliding door in breakfast area.Non smoking,prefer no pets. Lawn maintenance included. Short term lease $2550 per month.