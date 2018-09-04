All apartments in Frisco
10302 Mallory Drive
Last updated October 16 2019

10302 Mallory Drive

10302 Mallory Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10302 Mallory Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The living is easy in this newly updated single story home with painted interior and exterior, some new fixtures, new hardware, luxury vinyl water proof flooring other than in bedrooms which have new carpet. Bright kitchen with new Quartz countertops and stainless sink and faucet Newly landscaped back yard with expanded drip system and sod. Ceiling fans including in garage, master bath. Oversized driveway, floored attic access above garage, workbench with peg board. Split bdrms. Master with 2 closets. Study with french doors could be 4th bedroom. New exterior French doors will be replacing the sliding door in breakfast area.Non smoking,prefer no pets. Lawn maintenance included. Short term lease $2550 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10302 Mallory Drive have any available units?
10302 Mallory Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10302 Mallory Drive have?
Some of 10302 Mallory Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10302 Mallory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10302 Mallory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10302 Mallory Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10302 Mallory Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10302 Mallory Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10302 Mallory Drive offers parking.
Does 10302 Mallory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10302 Mallory Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10302 Mallory Drive have a pool?
No, 10302 Mallory Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10302 Mallory Drive have accessible units?
No, 10302 Mallory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10302 Mallory Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10302 Mallory Drive has units with dishwashers.

