Frisco, TX
10216 Preston Vineyard Drive
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:57 AM

10216 Preston Vineyard Drive

10216 Preston Vineyard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10216 Preston Vineyard Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10216 Preston Vineyard Drive have any available units?
10216 Preston Vineyard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 10216 Preston Vineyard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10216 Preston Vineyard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10216 Preston Vineyard Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10216 Preston Vineyard Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10216 Preston Vineyard Drive offer parking?
No, 10216 Preston Vineyard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10216 Preston Vineyard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10216 Preston Vineyard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10216 Preston Vineyard Drive have a pool?
No, 10216 Preston Vineyard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10216 Preston Vineyard Drive have accessible units?
No, 10216 Preston Vineyard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10216 Preston Vineyard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10216 Preston Vineyard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10216 Preston Vineyard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10216 Preston Vineyard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

