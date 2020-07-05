10215 Tambra Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest suite media room

Exquisite, executive, Open Floor Plan home, Master & Guest Suites or Study on main floor. Flex room connected to Master. Upgrades include soaring ceilings, lighting, custom cabinets, mud room adjoining oversized Laundry area. Gourmet Kitchen features Island, granite countertops, plenty of cabinets. Living area with beautiful stone fireplace & includes a wall of windows overlooking the outdoor living area, electric rear gate. Upstairs includes Game and Media rooms, 3 bedrooms. Convenient Location near shopping, restaurants, & NDT. Application Fee 50.00 each over 18.