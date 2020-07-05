All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10215 Tambra Drive

10215 Tambra Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10215 Tambra Dr, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
media room
Exquisite, executive, Open Floor Plan home, Master & Guest Suites or Study on main floor. Flex room connected to Master. Upgrades include soaring ceilings, lighting, custom cabinets, mud room adjoining oversized Laundry area. Gourmet Kitchen features Island, granite countertops, plenty of cabinets. Living area with beautiful stone fireplace & includes a wall of windows overlooking the outdoor living area, electric rear gate. Upstairs includes Game and Media rooms, 3 bedrooms. Convenient Location near shopping, restaurants, & NDT. Application Fee 50.00 each over 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10215 Tambra Drive have any available units?
10215 Tambra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10215 Tambra Drive have?
Some of 10215 Tambra Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10215 Tambra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10215 Tambra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10215 Tambra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10215 Tambra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10215 Tambra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10215 Tambra Drive offers parking.
Does 10215 Tambra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10215 Tambra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10215 Tambra Drive have a pool?
No, 10215 Tambra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10215 Tambra Drive have accessible units?
No, 10215 Tambra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10215 Tambra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10215 Tambra Drive has units with dishwashers.

