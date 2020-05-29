All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:52 AM

10212 Belfort Drive

10212 Belfort Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10212 Belfort Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
One story house with 3 bedroom and 2 bath locate in the heart of Frisco! Open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Easy to access HWY 121 & Dallas Pkwy, convenient for shopping, dining. Great schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10212 Belfort Drive have any available units?
10212 Belfort Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10212 Belfort Drive have?
Some of 10212 Belfort Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10212 Belfort Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10212 Belfort Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10212 Belfort Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10212 Belfort Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10212 Belfort Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10212 Belfort Drive offers parking.
Does 10212 Belfort Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10212 Belfort Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10212 Belfort Drive have a pool?
No, 10212 Belfort Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10212 Belfort Drive have accessible units?
No, 10212 Belfort Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10212 Belfort Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10212 Belfort Drive has units with dishwashers.

