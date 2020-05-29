One story house with 3 bedroom and 2 bath locate in the heart of Frisco! Open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Easy to access HWY 121 & Dallas Pkwy, convenient for shopping, dining. Great schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10212 Belfort Drive have any available units?
10212 Belfort Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10212 Belfort Drive have?
Some of 10212 Belfort Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10212 Belfort Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10212 Belfort Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.