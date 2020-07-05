10114 Castello Cyn

Captivating home on a Cul-de-sac! Come see this first time rental with 3 bedrooms, bonus room, 2 full bathrooms and laundry room all upstairs! Gorgeous wood floors in living room, island kitchen and so much more. Yard maintenance included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
