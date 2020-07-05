All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 10114 Castello Cyn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10114 Castello Cyn
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10114 Castello Cyn

10114 Castello Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10114 Castello Court, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Captivating home on a Cul-de-sac! Come see this first time rental with 3 bedrooms, bonus room, 2 full bathrooms and laundry room all upstairs! Gorgeous wood floors in living room, island kitchen and so much more. Yard maintenance included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10114 Castello Cyn have any available units?
10114 Castello Cyn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 10114 Castello Cyn currently offering any rent specials?
10114 Castello Cyn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10114 Castello Cyn pet-friendly?
No, 10114 Castello Cyn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10114 Castello Cyn offer parking?
No, 10114 Castello Cyn does not offer parking.
Does 10114 Castello Cyn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10114 Castello Cyn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10114 Castello Cyn have a pool?
No, 10114 Castello Cyn does not have a pool.
Does 10114 Castello Cyn have accessible units?
No, 10114 Castello Cyn does not have accessible units.
Does 10114 Castello Cyn have units with dishwashers?
No, 10114 Castello Cyn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10114 Castello Cyn have units with air conditioning?
No, 10114 Castello Cyn does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District