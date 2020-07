Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location,Location. You will love this Frisco ISD family home. Perfect floorplan features spacious rooms and split bedrooms, this home has been lovingly updated for you. Three bedrooms and two full baths, two car garage, large light, and bright living room, delightful eat in kitchen, and flexible formal dining could also be used as living space or a study. Gorgeous mature trees and lush landscape surrounding your front and back.