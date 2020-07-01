10030 Red Cedar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, study that can be used as 4th bedroom, stainless steel appliances, engineered wood and tile flooring. High ceilings, open floorplan with lots of natural light. Perfect for families, the house provides a backyard large enough for entertaining. Tasteful design completes this property within a great neighborhood - Preston Meadows and Frisco ISD exemplary schools. Easy access to DNT and Hwy 121. Pets on a case by case. Apply on line. Application fee is $40.00 and non-refundable. To apply for this property, follow the Application Steps under documents.