Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10030 Red Cedar Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10030 Red Cedar Drive

10030 Red Cedar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10030 Red Cedar Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, study that can be used as 4th bedroom, stainless steel appliances, engineered wood and tile flooring. High ceilings, open floorplan with lots of natural light. Perfect for families, the house provides a backyard large enough for entertaining. Tasteful design completes this property within a great neighborhood - Preston Meadows and Frisco ISD exemplary schools. Easy access to DNT and Hwy 121. Pets on a case by case. Apply on line. Application fee is $40.00 and non-refundable. To apply for this property, follow the Application Steps under documents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10030 Red Cedar Drive have any available units?
10030 Red Cedar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10030 Red Cedar Drive have?
Some of 10030 Red Cedar Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10030 Red Cedar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10030 Red Cedar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10030 Red Cedar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10030 Red Cedar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10030 Red Cedar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10030 Red Cedar Drive offers parking.
Does 10030 Red Cedar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10030 Red Cedar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10030 Red Cedar Drive have a pool?
No, 10030 Red Cedar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10030 Red Cedar Drive have accessible units?
No, 10030 Red Cedar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10030 Red Cedar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10030 Red Cedar Drive has units with dishwashers.

