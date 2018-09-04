Rent Calculator
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10021 Concord Drive
10021 Concord Drive
10021 Concord Drive
No Longer Available
Location
10021 Concord Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee!**
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10021 Concord Drive have any available units?
10021 Concord Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 10021 Concord Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10021 Concord Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10021 Concord Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10021 Concord Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10021 Concord Drive offer parking?
No, 10021 Concord Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10021 Concord Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10021 Concord Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10021 Concord Drive have a pool?
No, 10021 Concord Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10021 Concord Drive have accessible units?
No, 10021 Concord Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10021 Concord Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10021 Concord Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10021 Concord Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10021 Concord Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
