10008 Burgundy Dr
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:28 PM

10008 Burgundy Dr

10008 Burgundy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10008 Burgundy Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10008 Burgundy Dr, Frisco, TX 75035 - **We will waive the application fees and the admin fee**

Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,869 sq ft, 2 story home in Frisco! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

(RLNE5074470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10008 Burgundy Dr have any available units?
10008 Burgundy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10008 Burgundy Dr have?
Some of 10008 Burgundy Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10008 Burgundy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10008 Burgundy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10008 Burgundy Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10008 Burgundy Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10008 Burgundy Dr offer parking?
No, 10008 Burgundy Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10008 Burgundy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10008 Burgundy Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10008 Burgundy Dr have a pool?
No, 10008 Burgundy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10008 Burgundy Dr have accessible units?
No, 10008 Burgundy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10008 Burgundy Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10008 Burgundy Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

