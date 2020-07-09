All apartments in Frisco
10000 Cambridge Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

10000 Cambridge Drive

10000 Cambridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10000 Cambridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Very good location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants, banks, a lot of entertainments around that area.
Well maintenance, beautiful floor plan, open living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10000 Cambridge Drive have any available units?
10000 Cambridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10000 Cambridge Drive have?
Some of 10000 Cambridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10000 Cambridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10000 Cambridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 Cambridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10000 Cambridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10000 Cambridge Drive offer parking?
No, 10000 Cambridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10000 Cambridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10000 Cambridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 Cambridge Drive have a pool?
No, 10000 Cambridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10000 Cambridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 10000 Cambridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10000 Cambridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10000 Cambridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

