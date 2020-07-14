All apartments in Friendswood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:34 PM

Grayson at Baybrook

Open Now until 6pm
19100 Glenwest Dr · (281) 784-3190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One Month Free If Moved In By 8/1/20!
Location

19100 Glenwest Dr, Friendswood, TX 77546
Clear Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 833 · Avail. Jul 25

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 1237 · Avail. Sep 23

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Unit 1212 · Avail. Sep 12

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1326 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 638 · Avail. now

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Unit 1234 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grayson at Baybrook.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
media room
elevator
garage
parking
business center
carport
clubhouse
package receiving
volleyball court
The area of Clear Lake is renowned for a reason. Experience this beautiful area of Southeast Texas when you make The Grayson at Baybrook your new home. Our luxury Friendswood apartments feature one- and two-bedroom options-each with spacious rooms and unique upgrades. Our apartment complex also features a pool, fitness center and pet park. Life at The Grayson is simply luxurious. Our neighborhood is also known as the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area. The Grayson at Baybrook is perfectly situated in this area, as we're close to points of interest like Armand Bayou Nature Center, Challenger Seven Memorial Park and Trinity Bay. We're also in close proximity to the area's best restaurants, schools, hospitals, movie theaters and more. Money Magazine named Friendswood, TX, one of the 100 "Best Places to Live" in America for a reason! The location isn't the only thing you'll love about our luxury Friendswood apartments, however. You'll have eight different floor plans to ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Call property for details
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We implement a 2-pet limit per apartment home. Please contact the office for pet fee and pet rent amounts required for each pet. Not approved but not limited to, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies. Including any mix of the breeds listed above.
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $35/month, detached garage $90/month.
Storage Details: Storage unite $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Grayson at Baybrook have any available units?
Grayson at Baybrook has 27 units available starting at $955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Grayson at Baybrook have?
Some of Grayson at Baybrook's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grayson at Baybrook currently offering any rent specials?
Grayson at Baybrook is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free If Moved In By 8/1/20!
Is Grayson at Baybrook pet-friendly?
Yes, Grayson at Baybrook is pet friendly.
Does Grayson at Baybrook offer parking?
Yes, Grayson at Baybrook offers parking.
Does Grayson at Baybrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Grayson at Baybrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Grayson at Baybrook have a pool?
Yes, Grayson at Baybrook has a pool.
Does Grayson at Baybrook have accessible units?
No, Grayson at Baybrook does not have accessible units.
Does Grayson at Baybrook have units with dishwashers?
No, Grayson at Baybrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Grayson at Baybrook have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Grayson at Baybrook has units with air conditioning.

