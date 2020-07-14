Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool media room elevator garage parking business center carport clubhouse package receiving volleyball court

The area of Clear Lake is renowned for a reason. Experience this beautiful area of Southeast Texas when you make The Grayson at Baybrook your new home. Our luxury Friendswood apartments feature one- and two-bedroom options-each with spacious rooms and unique upgrades. Our apartment complex also features a pool, fitness center and pet park. Life at The Grayson is simply luxurious. Our neighborhood is also known as the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area. The Grayson at Baybrook is perfectly situated in this area, as we're close to points of interest like Armand Bayou Nature Center, Challenger Seven Memorial Park and Trinity Bay. We're also in close proximity to the area's best restaurants, schools, hospitals, movie theaters and more. Money Magazine named Friendswood, TX, one of the 100 "Best Places to Live" in America for a reason! The location isn't the only thing you'll love about our luxury Friendswood apartments, however. You'll have eight different floor plans to ...