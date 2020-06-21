All apartments in Freeport
Find more places like 705 N Ave F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Freeport, TX
/
705 N Ave F
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

705 N Ave F

705 North Avenue F · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Freeport
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

705 North Avenue F, Freeport, TX 77541

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
THIS CUTE 4 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED BY SCHOOLS AND PUBLIC PARKS. LARGE KITCHEN COMES WITH A REFRIGERATOR AND ELECTRIC STOVE. LIVING AREA IS SPACIOUS. ALL 4 BEDROOMS ARE NICE-SIZED. LARGE BACKYARD. SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 N Ave F have any available units?
705 N Ave F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Freeport, TX.
Is 705 N Ave F currently offering any rent specials?
705 N Ave F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 N Ave F pet-friendly?
No, 705 N Ave F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Freeport.
Does 705 N Ave F offer parking?
No, 705 N Ave F does not offer parking.
Does 705 N Ave F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 N Ave F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 N Ave F have a pool?
No, 705 N Ave F does not have a pool.
Does 705 N Ave F have accessible units?
No, 705 N Ave F does not have accessible units.
Does 705 N Ave F have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 N Ave F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 N Ave F have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 N Ave F does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Remington
1010 Magnolia St
Freeport, TX 77541

Similar Pages

Freeport 1 BedroomsFreeport 2 Bedrooms
Freeport Apartments with GymFreeport Cheap Places
Freeport Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TX
Missouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TX
Deer Park, TXDickinson, TXRichwood, TXWharton, TXNassau Bay, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine
Galveston College