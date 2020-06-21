THIS CUTE 4 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED BY SCHOOLS AND PUBLIC PARKS. LARGE KITCHEN COMES WITH A REFRIGERATOR AND ELECTRIC STOVE. LIVING AREA IS SPACIOUS. ALL 4 BEDROOMS ARE NICE-SIZED. LARGE BACKYARD. SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 705 N Ave F have any available units?
705 N Ave F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Freeport, TX.
Is 705 N Ave F currently offering any rent specials?
705 N Ave F isn't currently offering any rent specials.