705 N Ave F

Amenities

range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities

THIS CUTE 4 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED BY SCHOOLS AND PUBLIC PARKS. LARGE KITCHEN COMES WITH A REFRIGERATOR AND ELECTRIC STOVE. LIVING AREA IS SPACIOUS. ALL 4 BEDROOMS ARE NICE-SIZED. LARGE BACKYARD. SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!