926 N HIGHWAY 155
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
926 N HIGHWAY 155
926 State Highway 155
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
926 State Highway 155, Frankston, TX 75763
Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 926 N HIGHWAY 155 have any available units?
926 N HIGHWAY 155 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frankston, TX
.
Is 926 N HIGHWAY 155 currently offering any rent specials?
926 N HIGHWAY 155 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 N HIGHWAY 155 pet-friendly?
No, 926 N HIGHWAY 155 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frankston
.
Does 926 N HIGHWAY 155 offer parking?
No, 926 N HIGHWAY 155 does not offer parking.
Does 926 N HIGHWAY 155 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 N HIGHWAY 155 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 N HIGHWAY 155 have a pool?
No, 926 N HIGHWAY 155 does not have a pool.
Does 926 N HIGHWAY 155 have accessible units?
No, 926 N HIGHWAY 155 does not have accessible units.
Does 926 N HIGHWAY 155 have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 N HIGHWAY 155 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 926 N HIGHWAY 155 have units with air conditioning?
No, 926 N HIGHWAY 155 does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
