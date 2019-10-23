Sign Up
9623 Rads Point.
Find more places like
9623 Rads Point.
Home
/
Four Corners, TX
/
9623 Rads Point
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:50 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Helpful Articles
FAQs
9623 Rads Point
9623 Rads Pt
·
No Longer Available
Location
9623 Rads Pt, Four Corners, TX 77498
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Two Story Home located in the Eaglewood Neighborhood. Big open living areas and a huge backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 9623 Rads Point have any available units?
9623 Rads Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Four Corners, TX
.
What amenities does 9623 Rads Point have?
Some of 9623 Rads Point's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9623 Rads Point currently offering any rent specials?
9623 Rads Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9623 Rads Point pet-friendly?
No, 9623 Rads Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Four Corners
.
Does 9623 Rads Point offer parking?
Yes, 9623 Rads Point offers parking.
Does 9623 Rads Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9623 Rads Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9623 Rads Point have a pool?
No, 9623 Rads Point does not have a pool.
Does 9623 Rads Point have accessible units?
No, 9623 Rads Point does not have accessible units.
Does 9623 Rads Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9623 Rads Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 9623 Rads Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 9623 Rads Point does not have units with air conditioning.
