Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:50 PM

9623 Rads Point

9623 Rads Pt · No Longer Available
Location

9623 Rads Pt, Four Corners, TX 77498

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Two Story Home located in the Eaglewood Neighborhood. Big open living areas and a huge backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9623 Rads Point have any available units?
9623 Rads Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, TX.
What amenities does 9623 Rads Point have?
Some of 9623 Rads Point's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9623 Rads Point currently offering any rent specials?
9623 Rads Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9623 Rads Point pet-friendly?
No, 9623 Rads Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 9623 Rads Point offer parking?
Yes, 9623 Rads Point offers parking.
Does 9623 Rads Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9623 Rads Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9623 Rads Point have a pool?
No, 9623 Rads Point does not have a pool.
Does 9623 Rads Point have accessible units?
No, 9623 Rads Point does not have accessible units.
Does 9623 Rads Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9623 Rads Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 9623 Rads Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 9623 Rads Point does not have units with air conditioning.

