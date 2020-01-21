Rent Calculator
Last updated January 21 2020 at 5:50 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9614 Lasbury Drive
9614 Lasbury Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9614 Lasbury Lane, Four Corners, TX 77083
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 full bath home. Laminate floors in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9614 Lasbury Drive have any available units?
9614 Lasbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Four Corners, TX
.
What amenities does 9614 Lasbury Drive have?
Some of 9614 Lasbury Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9614 Lasbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9614 Lasbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9614 Lasbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9614 Lasbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Four Corners
.
Does 9614 Lasbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9614 Lasbury Drive offers parking.
Does 9614 Lasbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9614 Lasbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9614 Lasbury Drive have a pool?
No, 9614 Lasbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9614 Lasbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 9614 Lasbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9614 Lasbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9614 Lasbury Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9614 Lasbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9614 Lasbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
