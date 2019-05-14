Open floor plan one story house on a cul-de-sac lot. No back neighbor. No Carpet in the house. Great owner. Convenient location. All room dimension are approximate. please confirm. Listing agent is related to the owner
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9414 Coatsworth Drive have any available units?
9414 Coatsworth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, TX.
What amenities does 9414 Coatsworth Drive have?
Some of 9414 Coatsworth Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9414 Coatsworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9414 Coatsworth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.