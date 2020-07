Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room range

Move in Ready! Spacious two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2,5 baths. Open floor plan with high ceilings and wood and tile floors throughout. Master down and gameroom up! Large backyard with covered patio for entertaining. Wont last long, call us today for a private showing!