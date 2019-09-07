All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated September 7 2019 at 10:51 AM

15214 Millers Run Lane

15214 Millers Run Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15214 Millers Run Lane, Four Corners, TX 77498
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2 bath. This home offers a generous open floor plan with laminate and tile flooring. Nice size porch for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15214 Millers Run Lane have any available units?
15214 Millers Run Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, TX.
What amenities does 15214 Millers Run Lane have?
Some of 15214 Millers Run Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15214 Millers Run Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15214 Millers Run Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15214 Millers Run Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15214 Millers Run Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 15214 Millers Run Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15214 Millers Run Lane offers parking.
Does 15214 Millers Run Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15214 Millers Run Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15214 Millers Run Lane have a pool?
No, 15214 Millers Run Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15214 Millers Run Lane have accessible units?
No, 15214 Millers Run Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15214 Millers Run Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15214 Millers Run Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15214 Millers Run Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15214 Millers Run Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

