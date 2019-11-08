All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 14919 Sugar Sands Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, TX
/
14919 Sugar Sands Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

14919 Sugar Sands Drive

14919 Sugar Sands Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14919 Sugar Sands Drive, Four Corners, TX 77498

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
game room
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL FLOOR PLAN, 5 BEDROOMS 3.5 BATHS,GAME ROOM UP. ALL TILES IN FORMAL AND LIVING AREAPATIO IN THE BACKYARD. CLOSE TO THE HIGHWAYSHOWING STARTS Tuesday November 5th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14919 Sugar Sands Drive have any available units?
14919 Sugar Sands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, TX.
What amenities does 14919 Sugar Sands Drive have?
Some of 14919 Sugar Sands Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14919 Sugar Sands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14919 Sugar Sands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14919 Sugar Sands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14919 Sugar Sands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 14919 Sugar Sands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14919 Sugar Sands Drive offers parking.
Does 14919 Sugar Sands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14919 Sugar Sands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14919 Sugar Sands Drive have a pool?
No, 14919 Sugar Sands Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14919 Sugar Sands Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 14919 Sugar Sands Drive has accessible units.
Does 14919 Sugar Sands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14919 Sugar Sands Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14919 Sugar Sands Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14919 Sugar Sands Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXRichmond, TXPecan Grove, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXAlvin, TXJersey Village, TX
Manvel, TXBrookshire, TXTomball, TXSealy, TXFriendswood, TXWharton, TXAngleton, TXChannelview, TXDeer Park, TXLa Porte, TXHempstead, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine