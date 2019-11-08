Rent Calculator
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM
1 of 6
14919 Sugar Sands Drive
14919 Sugar Sands Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
14919 Sugar Sands Drive, Four Corners, TX 77498
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
game room
microwave
accessible
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
accessible
game room
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL FLOOR PLAN, 5 BEDROOMS 3.5 BATHS,GAME ROOM UP. ALL TILES IN FORMAL AND LIVING AREAPATIO IN THE BACKYARD. CLOSE TO THE HIGHWAYSHOWING STARTS Tuesday November 5th
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Does 14919 Sugar Sands Drive have any available units?
14919 Sugar Sands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Four Corners, TX
.
What amenities does 14919 Sugar Sands Drive have?
Some of 14919 Sugar Sands Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14919 Sugar Sands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14919 Sugar Sands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14919 Sugar Sands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14919 Sugar Sands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Four Corners
.
Does 14919 Sugar Sands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14919 Sugar Sands Drive offers parking.
Does 14919 Sugar Sands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14919 Sugar Sands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14919 Sugar Sands Drive have a pool?
No, 14919 Sugar Sands Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14919 Sugar Sands Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 14919 Sugar Sands Drive has accessible units.
Does 14919 Sugar Sands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14919 Sugar Sands Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14919 Sugar Sands Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14919 Sugar Sands Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
