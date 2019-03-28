All apartments in Four Corners
10630 Sugar Trace Dr.

10630 Sugar Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10630 Sugar Trace Drive, Four Corners, TX 77498

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Just remodeled 2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Master bedroom is downstairs with double sinks, whirlpool tub, and separate shower. Tile in all the common areas and new vinyl wood plank flooring in the bedrooms. Home has a radiant barrier for energy efficiency.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE2591186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10630 Sugar Trace Dr. have any available units?
10630 Sugar Trace Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, TX.
What amenities does 10630 Sugar Trace Dr. have?
Some of 10630 Sugar Trace Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10630 Sugar Trace Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10630 Sugar Trace Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10630 Sugar Trace Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10630 Sugar Trace Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 10630 Sugar Trace Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10630 Sugar Trace Dr. offers parking.
Does 10630 Sugar Trace Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10630 Sugar Trace Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10630 Sugar Trace Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 10630 Sugar Trace Dr. has a pool.
Does 10630 Sugar Trace Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10630 Sugar Trace Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10630 Sugar Trace Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10630 Sugar Trace Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10630 Sugar Trace Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10630 Sugar Trace Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

