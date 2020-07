Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool pool table internet access package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet cafe

Woods of Ridgmar Apartment Homes, where relaxed neighborhood living meets urban conveniences in the heart of Fort Worth, Texas. Located just minutes away from I-30, our residents appreciate an easy commute to Downtown Fort Worth, TCU, UNT Health Science Center, Cook Children's Medical Center and the Fort Worth Cultural District.



Living at Woods of Ridgmar means you can enjoy a contemporary lifestyle- from our Resident Center with Billiards, Foosball and Wi-Fi to our resort-style pools and unique floor plans. As a resident, your 1, 2 or 3 bedroom flat or townhome will feature hardwood-style flooring, granite-style countertops, dark wood cabinets and brushed-nickel finishes. Give us a call today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Woods of Ridgmar!