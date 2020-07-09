All apartments in Fort Worth
Wedgewood

2819 Walton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2819 Walton Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Southwest Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Area: South Ft Worth
Fort Worth 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath/ $799 / 750 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Pool, Gated entrance, Laundry room, School bus stop, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1060

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wedgewood have any available units?
Wedgewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Wedgewood have?
Some of Wedgewood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wedgewood currently offering any rent specials?
Wedgewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wedgewood pet-friendly?
No, Wedgewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does Wedgewood offer parking?
Yes, Wedgewood offers parking.
Does Wedgewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wedgewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wedgewood have a pool?
Yes, Wedgewood has a pool.
Does Wedgewood have accessible units?
No, Wedgewood does not have accessible units.
Does Wedgewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wedgewood has units with dishwashers.

