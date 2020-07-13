All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:35 PM

University Heights

2901 Stanley Avenue · (817) 381-7354
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2901 Stanley Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 133 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 493 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 493 sqft

Unit 140 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 493 sqft

See 44+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 237 · Avail. now

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 142 · Avail. now

$1,909

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 137 · Avail. now

$1,909

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

See 17+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from University Heights.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
green community
key fob access
lobby
trash valet
"Introducing Magnolia at University Heights apartment homes. A boutique apartment community located on Stanley Avenue, less than a mile from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. Our urban luxury apartments feature a great residential mix of efficiencies, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent. Our Magnolia at University Heights luxury apartments provides a strategic blend of pedestrian-friendly options for fine dining, shopping, fitness, and social venues, as well as an easy walk to TCU's campus. Rent our Magnolia at University Heights apartments with convenient walkability to TCU's campus and close proximity to the Fort Worth Zoo, Colonial Country Club, The Fort Worth Stockyards, Downtown Fort Worth and more.  Magnolia's University Heights community is thoughtfully designed to provide residents with the Fort Worth urban living experience in one of the city's most convenient areas. Magnolia at University Heights, located at 2901 Stanley Avenue Fort Worth, Texas, ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person application fee
Deposit: $300 for studio or one bedroom, $500 for two bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $300
rent: $15 per month
Parking Details: Surface lot. We offer surface lot for parking. Please call us for complete Parking information. Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does University Heights have any available units?
University Heights has 67 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does University Heights have?
Some of University Heights's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is University Heights currently offering any rent specials?
University Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is University Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, University Heights is pet friendly.
Does University Heights offer parking?
Yes, University Heights offers parking.
Does University Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, University Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does University Heights have a pool?
Yes, University Heights has a pool.
Does University Heights have accessible units?
Yes, University Heights has accessible units.
Does University Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, University Heights has units with dishwashers.
