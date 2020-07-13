Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system green community key fob access lobby trash valet

"Introducing Magnolia at University Heights apartment homes. A boutique apartment community located on Stanley Avenue, less than a mile from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. Our urban luxury apartments feature a great residential mix of efficiencies, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent. Our Magnolia at University Heights luxury apartments provides a strategic blend of pedestrian-friendly options for fine dining, shopping, fitness, and social venues, as well as an easy walk to TCU's campus. Rent our Magnolia at University Heights apartments with convenient walkability to TCU's campus and close proximity to the Fort Worth Zoo, Colonial Country Club, The Fort Worth Stockyards, Downtown Fort Worth and more. Magnolia's University Heights community is thoughtfully designed to provide residents with the Fort Worth urban living experience in one of the city's most convenient areas. Magnolia at University Heights, located at 2901 Stanley Avenue Fort Worth, Texas, ...