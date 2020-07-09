All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like Tuscany.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
Tuscany
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:12 AM

Tuscany

1401 Morrison Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Harmony Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1401 Morrison Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Harmony Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
East Ft Worth
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath / $1009-1089/ 902-965 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Pool, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Dog Park, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators
Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1027

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 
Spirit Real Estate Group

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tuscany have any available units?
Tuscany doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Tuscany have?
Some of Tuscany's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tuscany currently offering any rent specials?
Tuscany is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tuscany pet-friendly?
Yes, Tuscany is pet friendly.
Does Tuscany offer parking?
Yes, Tuscany offers parking.
Does Tuscany have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tuscany does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tuscany have a pool?
Yes, Tuscany has a pool.
Does Tuscany have accessible units?
No, Tuscany does not have accessible units.
Does Tuscany have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tuscany has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University