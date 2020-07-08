All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like Trinity Meadows.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
Trinity Meadows
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:01 PM

Trinity Meadows

4633 Sycamore School Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4633 Sycamore School Road, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Meadows of Candleridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Area: South Fort Worth
Fort Worth 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath/ $815-880 / 626-715 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Pool, Perimeter fence, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, W/D rental($40/mo), Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 976

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Trinity Meadows have any available units?
Trinity Meadows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Trinity Meadows have?
Some of Trinity Meadows's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trinity Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Trinity Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Trinity Meadows pet-friendly?
No, Trinity Meadows is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does Trinity Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Trinity Meadows offers parking.
Does Trinity Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, Trinity Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Trinity Meadows have a pool?
Yes, Trinity Meadows has a pool.
Does Trinity Meadows have accessible units?
No, Trinity Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does Trinity Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Trinity Meadows has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University