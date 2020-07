Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly bike storage coffee bar dog park hot tub internet access online portal trash valet

Nestled in the heart of Downtown Fort Worth, this new "Uptown" location on the bluff features all the dynamics of city living, while embraces a sense of neighborhood. The location of this quickly developing area is walking distance to the cultural and entertainment venues of Sundance Square and Downtown Fort Worth. Trinity Urban Apartments displays views of the downtown skyline, as well as a panoramic of the Trinity River. Access to the Trinity Trails Jogging Park and short commute to the museum and arts districts offer a retreat from the bustle of urban living. The community's unique wrap style design allows for resident entry by climate controlled hallways with artfully stained concrete floors. All four stories access the gated garage. Upon entering any apartment home, one is greeted by ceramic tile entryways and arched doorways. The kitchen features faux hardwood floors and black appliances. Crown molding accents nine foot ceilings, while upgraded lighting and two inch faux wood bli