Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
The Woodlands
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:05 AM

The Woodlands

7040 John T White Rd · (817) 873-2485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7040 John T White Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Harmony Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 14-1402 · Avail. Sep 4

$780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Unit 6-624 · Avail. Jul 15

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 6-614 · Avail. Aug 8

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

See 22+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13-1304 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 1-104 · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 946 sqft

Unit 1-103 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 946 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Woodlands.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cc payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to The Woodlands Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! Conveniently located in a peaceful, amiable neighborhood, our family friendly, controlled access community provides residents with a comfortable living environment. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes feature open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens, private patios or balconies, and designer touches you won't find elsewhere. When you step outside your front door, you can head over to our refreshing swimming pool for swimming, sunbathing, or socializing before taking in the scenic views in our resident courtyard. We also boast close proximity to major freeways as well as public transportation. Our professional management staff would be more than happy to introduce you to a new way of living. Start a new chapter by living well at The Woodlands Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8 months, 10 months, 12 months, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 Single $45 Married
Deposit: $150 (1 bedrooms) $250 (2 bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: $75 Admn Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $350/$450
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 40lbs No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Resident parking with sticker and Visitor parking with pass in designated areas.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Woodlands have any available units?
The Woodlands has 30 units available starting at $780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does The Woodlands have?
Some of The Woodlands's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Woodlands currently offering any rent specials?
The Woodlands is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Woodlands pet-friendly?
Yes, The Woodlands is pet friendly.
Does The Woodlands offer parking?
Yes, The Woodlands offers parking.
Does The Woodlands have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Woodlands does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Woodlands have a pool?
Yes, The Woodlands has a pool.
Does The Woodlands have accessible units?
Yes, The Woodlands has accessible units.
Does The Woodlands have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Woodlands has units with dishwashers.
