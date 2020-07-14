All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

The Mansions At Timberland

11401 N Riverside Drive · (817) 968-3581
Location

11401 N Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Budapest-1

$1,039

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Florence-1

$1,059

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Dublin-1

$1,099

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Santorini-1

$1,369

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

St. Tropez-1

$1,469

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

Rome-1

$1,499

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1333 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Mansions At Timberland.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
online portal
package receiving
Our beautiful community here at Mansions at Timberland Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments for you to call home! In addition to the distinct architectural design and custom finishes, every apartment includes unique living spaces, a gourmet kitchen with energy-efficient stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, a washer/dryer in-unit, and generous storage space, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! Select units also include attached garages, storage units, and/or a private patio or balcony. Enjoy our exceptional amenities including a resort-style saltwater pool, outdoor grilling areas, and an outdoor fireplace with a lounge area, perfect for entertaining your guests! Our welcoming clubhouse features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, and kitchen area with a coffee bar. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Mansions at Timberland Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: 200
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed Restrictions, Weight restrictions in some floorplans
Parking Details: Attached and Detached Garages.
Storage Details: Detached Storage Units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Mansions At Timberland have any available units?
The Mansions At Timberland offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,039 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,369. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does The Mansions At Timberland have?
Some of The Mansions At Timberland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Mansions At Timberland currently offering any rent specials?
The Mansions At Timberland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Mansions At Timberland pet-friendly?
Yes, The Mansions At Timberland is pet friendly.
Does The Mansions At Timberland offer parking?
Yes, The Mansions At Timberland offers parking.
Does The Mansions At Timberland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Mansions At Timberland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Mansions At Timberland have a pool?
Yes, The Mansions At Timberland has a pool.
Does The Mansions At Timberland have accessible units?
No, The Mansions At Timberland does not have accessible units.
Does The Mansions At Timberland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Mansions At Timberland has units with dishwashers.
