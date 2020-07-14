The Mansions At Timberland

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse conference room dog park e-payments fire pit online portal package receiving

Our beautiful community here at Mansions at Timberland Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments for you to call home! In addition to the distinct architectural design and custom finishes, every apartment includes unique living spaces, a gourmet kitchen with energy-efficient stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, a washer/dryer in-unit, and generous storage space, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! Select units also include attached garages, storage units, and/or a private patio or balcony. Enjoy our exceptional amenities including a resort-style saltwater pool, outdoor grilling areas, and an outdoor fireplace with a lounge area, perfect for entertaining your guests! Our welcoming clubhouse features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, and kitchen area with a coffee bar. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Mansions at Timberland Apartments!