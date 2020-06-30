All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:41 PM

The Foundry

4900 Bryant Irvin Rd · (817) 567-2673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4900 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0603 · Avail. Oct 1

$863

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

Unit 1001 · Avail. now

$889

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit 0710 · Avail. now

$912

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0600 · Avail. Sep 14

$992

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1023 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,177

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 776 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1020 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1235 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Foundry.

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
Step into your new apartment home at the Foundry in Fort Worth and discover a unique living experience with a hint of rustic style. Contemporary designs blend with austere elements to create a fresh and sophisticated backdrop for your community with offers one, two and three bedroom homes to suit your lifestyle. Host friends or family in your newly renovated home with granite countertops, tile backsplashes, new appliances, designer accent walls, and plank-style flooring. Dip into the sparkling pool for some summertime refreshment or work on your physique at our fully-equipped fitness center. With major highways I-30, I-20 and 183 all within easy reach, access everything important to you. Enjoy big city living in style at the Foundry.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: Admin $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required, 100,000
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Parking on site.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Foundry have any available units?
The Foundry has 14 units available starting at $863 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does The Foundry have?
Some of The Foundry's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Foundry currently offering any rent specials?
The Foundry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Foundry pet-friendly?
Yes, The Foundry is pet friendly.
Does The Foundry offer parking?
Yes, The Foundry offers parking.
Does The Foundry have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Foundry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Foundry have a pool?
Yes, The Foundry has a pool.
Does The Foundry have accessible units?
No, The Foundry does not have accessible units.
Does The Foundry have units with dishwashers?
No, The Foundry does not have units with dishwashers.
