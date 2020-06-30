Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking on-site laundry

Step into your new apartment home at the Foundry in Fort Worth and discover a unique living experience with a hint of rustic style. Contemporary designs blend with austere elements to create a fresh and sophisticated backdrop for your community with offers one, two and three bedroom homes to suit your lifestyle. Host friends or family in your newly renovated home with granite countertops, tile backsplashes, new appliances, designer accent walls, and plank-style flooring. Dip into the sparkling pool for some summertime refreshment or work on your physique at our fully-equipped fitness center. With major highways I-30, I-20 and 183 all within easy reach, access everything important to you. Enjoy big city living in style at the Foundry.