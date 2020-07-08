All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 PM

Station 3700

3700 Post Oak Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3700 Post Oak Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76040
Post Oak Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Area: Hurst/ Euless/ Bedford 

Euless 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $875-925/ 745-782 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 2 Pools, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($85/mo), Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, W/D rental($50/mo), Carports, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1054

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit

 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Station 3700 have any available units?
Station 3700 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Station 3700 have?
Some of Station 3700's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Station 3700 currently offering any rent specials?
Station 3700 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Station 3700 pet-friendly?
No, Station 3700 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does Station 3700 offer parking?
Yes, Station 3700 offers parking.
Does Station 3700 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Station 3700 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Station 3700 have a pool?
Yes, Station 3700 has a pool.
Does Station 3700 have accessible units?
Yes, Station 3700 has accessible units.
Does Station 3700 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Station 3700 has units with dishwashers.

