Amenities
YOU CAN HAVE IT ALL AT THIS BEAUTIFULTOWNHOME!!! - Property Id: 244550
RIDGMAR TOWNHOMES AT FORT WORT
Recently renovated, this townhomes at Ridgmar at Fort Worth is sure to delight and astound. Immerse yourself in the beauty of matching hardwood flooring and kitchen cabinetry. Speaking of the kitchen, you're sure to enjoy the efficiency that the black appliances provide. While living in this home, you'll have access to several community amenities. Come by today for a personalized tour.
Floor Plan/Unit Amenities:
* Modern Brushed Nickel Hardware
* Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms
* Premium Upgraded Lighting Packages
* Modern Brushed Nickel Fixtures
* Custom Glass Tile Backsplash
* Gourmet Kitchens
* Wood Plank Flooring
* Black-on-Black Appliances
* High-Impact Cabinets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244550
Property Id 244550
(RLNE5640821)