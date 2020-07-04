Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

YOU CAN HAVE IT ALL AT THIS BEAUTIFULTOWNHOME!!! - Property Id: 244550



RIDGMAR TOWNHOMES AT FORT WORT



Recently renovated, this townhomes at Ridgmar at Fort Worth is sure to delight and astound. Immerse yourself in the beauty of matching hardwood flooring and kitchen cabinetry. Speaking of the kitchen, you're sure to enjoy the efficiency that the black appliances provide. While living in this home, you'll have access to several community amenities. Come by today for a personalized tour.



Floor Plan/Unit Amenities:

* Modern Brushed Nickel Hardware

* Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms

* Premium Upgraded Lighting Packages

* Modern Brushed Nickel Fixtures

* Custom Glass Tile Backsplash

* Gourmet Kitchens

* Wood Plank Flooring

* Black-on-Black Appliances

* High-Impact Cabinets

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244550

Property Id 244550



(RLNE5640821)