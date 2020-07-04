All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like Ridgmar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
Ridgmar
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:24 PM

Ridgmar

2109 Remington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2109 Remington Street, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridgmar

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
YOU CAN HAVE IT ALL AT THIS BEAUTIFULTOWNHOME!!! - Property Id: 244550

RIDGMAR TOWNHOMES AT FORT WORT

Recently renovated, this townhomes at Ridgmar at Fort Worth is sure to delight and astound. Immerse yourself in the beauty of matching hardwood flooring and kitchen cabinetry. Speaking of the kitchen, you're sure to enjoy the efficiency that the black appliances provide. While living in this home, you'll have access to several community amenities. Come by today for a personalized tour.

Floor Plan/Unit Amenities:
* Modern Brushed Nickel Hardware
* Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms
* Premium Upgraded Lighting Packages
* Modern Brushed Nickel Fixtures
* Custom Glass Tile Backsplash
* Gourmet Kitchens
* Wood Plank Flooring
* Black-on-Black Appliances
* High-Impact Cabinets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244550
Property Id 244550

(RLNE5640821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ridgmar have any available units?
Ridgmar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Ridgmar have?
Some of Ridgmar's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ridgmar currently offering any rent specials?
Ridgmar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ridgmar pet-friendly?
Yes, Ridgmar is pet friendly.
Does Ridgmar offer parking?
No, Ridgmar does not offer parking.
Does Ridgmar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ridgmar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridgmar have a pool?
No, Ridgmar does not have a pool.
Does Ridgmar have accessible units?
No, Ridgmar does not have accessible units.
Does Ridgmar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ridgmar has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University